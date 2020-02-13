Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday, said results and data of the 1999 and 2003 general elections were missing, but that 2019 results were intact.

Professor Anthonia Okosi-Simbina, INEC National Commissioner on Election and Party Monitoring, stated this at a workshop on the proposed compendium of the results of 2007, 2011 and 2015 general elections, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

On his part, a National Commissioner and Chairman, Board of the Electoral Institute, Prince Solomon Soyebi, said they have interrogated the results of the elections.

He said: “Results of the 2019 general election is on our website. It is separated based on sex, rural setting and other demographics.

“From the 2019 general election, we can now show the state with the highest votes.”

On the missing data, Professor Okosi-Simbina added that the programme focused on preparing a compendium of those year’s results because data for 1999 and the 2003 elections were not available.

Her words: “We want people to get the statistics of the voters; the women, the men, artisans and the rural dwellers. If political parties follow the demographics, they will be able to know their targets during political campaigns.

“It will also help the government in the provision of essential things and help INEC, too.

“It was difficult to get that of 1999 and 2003; much of the data were not made available because it was scattered in various offices. But the 2019 data was not like, that because we had a better way of storing them and it’s online.

“The recommendation is that the results of elections should be released in a more organised manner.”

