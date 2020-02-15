el-Rufai’s entry into public service accidental ― Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State entry into public service is accidental.

President Buhari, who stated this while felicitating with the governor on his 60th birthday said that el-Rufai has made deliberate, well thought out and long-lasting contributions in his public service.

He highlighted el-Rufai’s diligent contributions to the 2015 political upset that heralded take-over of power by governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

President Buhari said he joined Kaduna State Executive Council and indigenes in celebrating Governor el-Rufai, who turns 60 today (Sunday, February 16, 2020,) congratulating him for distinguished service to the nation.

President Buhari felicitated with former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, his family and friends, affirming that his zeal to drive change through inclusive leadership and the resilient spirit leaves a legacy that continues to attract and inspire younger people across all walks of life.

The statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina read: “As Governor el-Rufai turns 60, the President believes his foresight, wisdom and unusual capacity to mobilize people and resources to actualize dreams stand him out in leadership and administration.

“President Buhari notes that el-Rufai’s entry into public service was truly accidental, but the contributions he has made are deliberate, well thought out and long-lasting, also highlighting his diligent contributions to the 2015 political upset that heralded take-over of power by governing All Progressives Congress.

“The President prays that the almighty God will continue to bless the Kaduna State Governor and his family, and grant him good health to sustain the good work.”

