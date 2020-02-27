Breaking News
Translate

El-Rufai should focus on restructuring – PANDEF

On 6:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Federalism

National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga rtd   has reacted to a statement credited to governor Nasir  El-Rufai of Kaduna state, saying that the governor should focus on restructuring of the country.

 

it would be recalled that governor El-Rufai  had in a statement credited to him said the  next President of the country will come from the South .

 READ ALSO:2023: PDP to field candidates on merit – Lamido

The PANDEF boss in a telephone interview with the Vanguard said what should be uppermost now was how to restructure the country.

 

“My reaction to  what he said is that restructuring is what is most important for our country now.  Instead of governor El-Rufai donating  President  he should focus on restructuring. We should talk of a  President that will  be able to deliver the dividend of democracy under a true Nigerian federalism. “, he said .

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!