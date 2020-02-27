El-Rufai should focus on restructuring – PANDEF

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga rtd has reacted to a statement credited to governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, saying that the governor should focus on restructuring of the country.

it would be recalled that governor El-Rufai had in a statement credited to him said the next President of the country will come from the South .

The PANDEF boss in a telephone interview with the Vanguard said what should be uppermost now was how to restructure the country.

“My reaction to what he said is that restructuring is what is most important for our country now. Instead of governor El-Rufai donating President he should focus on restructuring. We should talk of a President that will be able to deliver the dividend of democracy under a true Nigerian federalism. “, he said .

