Ekeremor LG Boss hails Supreme Court

Says double victory for Douye Diri is God’s perfect plan

Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government, Dr. Bertola Perekeme has hailed the Supreme Court for upholding it’s a judgement on the Bayelsa State election by dismissing the application for review brought before it by the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement, Chief (Hon.) Bertola Perekeme, Ph.D. said Governor Douye Diri’s double victory is a clear indication that Bayelsa State will experience an extraordinary development drive both in infrastructure and human capital that will be divinely orchestrated.

The Local Government Chairman reiterated his call for total support from all Bayelsans, irrespective of sociopolitical differences, to enable Governor Diri actualize his “Prosperity” promise.

He insisted that unity remains a prerequisite for all-inclusive governance and appealed to the opposition to accept Governor Diri’s hand of fellowship to make Bayelsa great, noting that the time for politics is totally over.

Dr. Perekeme also noted with delight that the people of Ekeremor Local Government Area, being the maternal home of Governor Diri, will continue to pray for and support him in bringing development to the grassroots.

The statement reads in part, “SDD is our son precisely from Ayamasa community and we are overwhelmed by the turn of events. It is indeed divine and the floodgates of prosperity will no doubt be opened onto the land of Bayelsa State under his leadership”.

It will be recalled that after the February thirteenth Supreme Court ruling, which sacked the APC and its candidate, it approached the Court for a review but the application was dismissed today by a seven-man panel of the Apex Court for lacking in merit.

vanguard

