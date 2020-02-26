Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has partnered with the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, to develop a curriculum on anti-corruption, cyber crimes and forensic studies in Nigeria.

To actualise the dream, the Commission, on Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the officials of ABU on the development of a workable curriculum for the operation of the course to be domiciled at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, explained that the action was part of the agency’s continuous finetuning of strategies in the fight against corruption in the country.

Magu said as part of efforts to kick out corruption in Nigeria, more institutions would be drafted into the partnership with the commission to develop more courses in anti-graft studies, cyber crimes and forensic analyses.

The Chairman, who appreciated the management of ABU for seeking to set a standard in the Nigerian education sector, noted that EFCC Academy had attained a high-level standard in anti-corruption training and, therefore, required some partnership with the foremost university.

Magu said: “Fighting corruption cannot be one man’s job. The Commission is desperate to involve other people, organisations and groups in the fight against corruption.”

ALSO READ:

ABU V-C

The Vice-Chancellor of ABU, Professor Ibrahim Garba, who led the management team of the university to the event at EFCC’s corporate headquarters, Abuja, expressed his school’s happiness at being part of the partnership, which he noted was one of the efforts of the university at helping to fill the knowledge gaps in the Nigerian education sector.

The battle against corruption, he noted, has to be taken beyond physical actions to the intellectual level.

The vice-chancellor stated that ABU will be awarding degrees in cybercrime, anti-corruption studies, forensic studies and many others in postgraduate and sub-degree levels in conjunction with the EFCC Academy.

Vanguard

