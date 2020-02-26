EFCC arrests ex-Kano speaker for alleged fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isyaku Ali Danja.

He was arrested by the Commission for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds meant for constituency projects.

Danja’s arrest followed a petition by the state government, alleging that funds meant for payment of tax liabilities to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) were diverted and misappropriated to the tune of N1.5 billion.

The EFCC also alleged that several suspicious payments by the former speaker were traced to some beneficiaries.

READ ALSO: Fighting graft beyond EFCC dramatics

The funds, according to the anti-graft agency, were allegedly transferred to some companies including Allad Drilling Limited, a company in which the ex-speaker is the sole signatory.

The anti-corruption agency’s investigation also claimed that the funds were on several occasions, personally withdrawn in cash by the former Speaker.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: