Education Policy Review: Panel submits report, seek reversal to 6-3-3-4 system, single uniform policy

As Oyetola reiterates commitment to securing children’s future

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The committee set by Osun State government to review it’s education policy on Monday submitted its report recommending that government reverse to the 6-3-3-4 system, as well as the single uniform policy.

It also recommended that ‘Opon Imo’, be retained after some adjustment, but added that the policy of mixing students in schools meant for single sex should be giving adequate attention.

Chairman of the review committee, Professor Olu Aina while submitting the panel’s report to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his office said the panel proposed 11 recommendations within the context of the national education policy and global best practices.

Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola had introduced the middle school system by merging Primary 5 and 6 to the junior secondary school classes.

However, the panel disclosed that merging of Primary 5 and 6, though laudable for reason of school feeding initiative, violated the 6-3-3-4 structure.

Professor Aina, who was formerly registrar of the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) said the panel had painstakingly reviewed and addressed all education-related issues with a view to “strengthening the delivery of quality and affordable education in response to the wishes and yearnings of the people of the State.”

He added that the creation of “the 4-5-3-4 and the Middle School are unknown to the National Policy on Education (NPE). “

Other issues X-rayed by the panel are: policy of single school uniform, mixing male and female pupils in schools established for single sex students and desirability of retaining the posts of Head Masters General and Tutors General in the rank of Permanent Secretary among others.

“The issues were subjected to comprehensive and critical review; they were individually discussed in consideration of situating the education policies of the State of Osun within the context of the overall national education policy and global best practices, and especially considering the interest of students and their parents.

“Even though education is on the concurrent legislative list of the Constitution of Nigeria, a state policy should be closely aligned to, and flow from the National Policy so that products of our education policy and practice are not disadvantaged,” Prof. Aina added.

Governor Oyetola, in his response said his administration is resolved to repositioning the State for the betterment of all the citizens, saying that it is committed to securing future of the children and those unborn.

He said government remains committed to improving every sector as its policies and programmes are driven by citizens’ needs.

Quoting a renowned American author, John C. Maxwell, Oyetola, who noted ‘a man must be big enough to admit his mistakes, smart enough to profit from them, and strong enough to correct them,’ further said every responsible and responsive government must make people’s demands the basis of its policies and implementation.

He added that the need to review the education policy was informed by the people’s demand, saying the government would ensure full implementation of whatever that will improve the lots of the people and protect the future of its children.

“It was our desire to hearken to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry that necessitated this review in the first instance.

“As a government, our policies and programmes are driven by citizens’ needs. These needs which were further validated by the United Kingdom Department for International Development’s (DFID)- funded Citizens Needs Assessment exercise in Osun, were harvested during the Thank You Tour/Town Hall Meetings, where the people told us in plain language that they wanted some aspects of our educational policies removed, adjusted or improved upon.

“That was what led to the Policy Review Roundtable Summit, the report of which we are receiving today. We are prepared to do what will improve the lots of our people and protect the future of our children.

“As a leader therefore, I am conscious of the need to be just and fair to all manner of people regardless of their leanings in the discharge of my duties. This I will always uphold.

“Rest assured that your efforts will not be in vain. We will be swift and proactive in debating it at our level with a view to implementing the recommendations without any further delay”, Oyetola added.

