Education In Artificial Intelligence Is Key For Youth’s Exploit – Koiki

After 35 years of providing an all-rounded education that every child needs, Greensprings School is set to explore education in artificial intelligence

This was the position of the Executive Director of Greenspring School, Mrs Lai Koiki while delivering her speech to mark the school’s 35 years of existence.

Koiki said: “We are looking at a future that will be ruled by artificial intelligence and big data. And we need to prepare our children for that so that is what we are trying to do.

”We recently commissioned the career college and university readiness centre. We have started building the tech laboratories such as the virtual reality laboratory and sea laboratory.

”In these laboratories, students can conduct research, discover and learn about all aspects of our ecosystem. They will also explore flying using simulators because we need to prepare them for that future we need.”

In spite the school being one of the foremost British International schools in Lagos and Nigeria, it has continues to think of better ways of providing a well-rounded education that enables students to develop vital life skills and excel academically. ”In the last 35 years, Greensprings School has demonstrated its commitment to shaping world leaders. It has moved from pre-school to developing the total value chain of education and setting up to a teacher training college,” Koiki said. Expressing her gratitude to God, Mrs Koiki ensures that 35th Anniversary held in all the four campuses that comprises Anthony Campus, Lekki campus, Ikoyi campus and Anthos house. Determined to surpassed the 35 years achievement, Koiki vowed that the school will continue to support and provide funds to improve public school around the community where they are located. According to her, the public school is where the most help are needed. Meanwhile, Bola Kolade, the head of Anthony Campus of Greenspring school said that in the last 35 years, the school management has put in place initiatives, innovations and the passion to work with children to move them from where they are to where they should be. Kolade, who decribed education as a transformation vehicle, stated that the best resources any nation has is in her human resources and if that human resources are well trained, well skilled, well looked after, it can enhance progress.

