…wins first prize at Union Bank’s Edu 360 challenge

An innovative educational technology from TedPrime Hub and Support Initiative has been announced by Union Bank as the winner of Edu 360 2019 EdTech Challenge. The competition which was held in Lagos is the 3rd edition of the annual Innovation Challenge Series of the Union Bank.

Selected among over 1,000 applications and top 10 solution, was awarded with a cash of Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira as the first prize winner at the Grand Finale of 2019 EdTech Challenge .

Edubox is a device that allows students and teachers access millions of local and international educational materials (books, videos, simulations and audio) from several education sites with mobile for free. The device makes it easy to bring online educational materials into places with limited or no access to internet connectivity such as schools, libraries, correction centres and IDP camps.

Speaking on the rationale behind EdTech Challenge, the Chief Digital and Innovation Officer of the Union Bank of Nigeria, Lola Cardoso said “ The Edtech Challenge links two areas that Union Bank is passionate about – Education and Innovation, and our focus on these two areas stems from the realization that they are crucial to driving development and sustainable impact in Nigeria. We are focused on collaborations and partnerships that will boost the development of education and shape a better, more sustainable future”.

Sighting the cost, access, distractions and porosity of internet technology in our schools as well as huge cost associated with procurement of books for libraries by government in a digital ecosystem, the Operations and Technical Lead of TedPrime Hub – Olalekan Adeeko emphasized on the need to have “Edubox devices in all schools to support teachers, students, community libraries, correction centres, and IDP camps on up-to-date quality learning contents virtually in all topics from K6-k16 through our 8 Months product research and development on low cost technologies that is accessible for all ”.

Speaking also, the Global Partnerships Lead of TedPrime Hub & Support Initiative, Ayodele Odeogbola said : “Edubox is a reflection of our standing philosophy and mission to democratize quality education for every Nigerian child through low-cost technologies, teacher training and development and support learning framework for students to prepare them for the future demands as enshrined in the Agenda 2030 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals”.

“ We have done our best to come up with a sustainable solution that could transform our education and assist us in leapfrogging to a certain degree on the scale of development in education for the 4th Industrial Revolution and we now look forward to collaborating with governments, corporate and international organizations on the deployment of this low cost and affordable technology to make school safer and learning more embracing, qualitative, equitable, accessible, innovative and sustainable solution through Edubox in all schools across board”.

Edubox has been deployed in over 24 schools and libraries across Nigeria with exponential scale to reach over 10,000 schools in the next one year. The device provides free digital resources and modules for teachers and students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Humanities, Arts, Management related disciplines for K12 as well as Modules on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

TedPrime Hub & Support Initiative had been in the forefront of education transformation through emerging practices and innovation on teacher development, technology integration, STEM, entrepreneurship and Industry based curriculum design and support in Nigeria with partnerships strategies with country missions, local and international organizations, state government and corporate bodies.

