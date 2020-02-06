Edo 2020: Court stops PDP from announcing ward congress results

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

An Edo State High Court sitting in Ekpoma, yesterday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from announcing the results of ward congress conducted on February 1, 2020.

There have been petitions by party members against the congress, who had alleged irregularities and manipulation by the out-going state leadership led by Chief Dan Orbih.

In the suit by Eruanga Gallant, Victor Idekheoa and Hide Obalowoshe, the claimants asked the court to restrain the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from using the results of the wards congress for the local government congress, scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Trial judge, Justice John Okeaya-Ineh while grating the order said, “I have carefully consider the motion ex-parte before the court together with affidavit in support and affidavit of urgency with the attached exhibits, A, A1, B, B1, B2, D and E and the three address of counsel for the three applicants in this motion.

“I find that the applicants have satisfied the guidelines for the grant of the order sought as enjoined in the landmark case of KOTOYE vs CBN (1989) NWLR (PT. 98) 419 at 441.”

He said the balance of convenience was in favour of the three applicants, and there was no undue delay in bringing the application

“It is in that light that I find merit in this application. In view of the above, prayer, (A), (B) and ( C ) are hereby granted as stated on the face of the motion paper,” he said.

