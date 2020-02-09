Edo 2020 countdown: Imo wrestler dies during training

Kindly Share This Story:

Tragedy hit the camp of Imo State athletes as one their medal potentials for the forthcoming Edo 2020 National Sports Festival slumped and died.

The athlete, Bartlomy Nwanchukwu slumped as he stepped out for training at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, where doctors confirmed him dead. Imo State sports officials expressed shock at the sudden passing of the athlete.

Meanwhile preparations are in top gear for the festival billed to start on March 20 in Benin City

Saka Akin, the North Central Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, said the ministry was collaborating with the Edo government to ensure a hitch-free festival.

Vanguard News

