ECTDA seals filling station that pulled the trigger on officials

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has sealed North West filling station in Enugu, where a staff of the company allegedly pulled a rifle and resulted officials of the agency that went for enforcement of construction permit at the station.

In a video that went viral, a non-uniformed personnel at the North West filling station was seen together with other uniformed officials confiscating the ECTDA vehicle and other personal effects of the agency officials, last Friday.

Manager of the station, Mr Daniel Okolie, however, denied the allegation, stating that it was officials of the ECTDA that went and started impounding properties of the company before security personnel attached to the filling station molested the agency officials.

Okolie alleged that the agency did not follow due process in serving stop-work order to the company, which he said resulted to the fisticuffs that ensued on that Friday.

Chairman of ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh, however, narrated that the station had approval for the filling station which is already operational but went ahead for new development without approval in contravention to development rules.

“So our officials went there and found out that work was ongoing only to be assaulted by a plain-clothed Man, armed with a pistol, who tried to forcefully take keys of a government vehicle and obstructed the assignment.

“I was horrified and I asked them to seal the filling station until a proper investigation is carried out to ascertain the identity of the armed personnel.

“The authority will not be intimidated or threatened to do our job. The station will remain sealed until we conclude our investigation and until the company produces the armed person and hand him over to the authority for further investigation,” Onoh said.

