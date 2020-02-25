Don’t use Amotekun to settle political scores — Oyo Muslim community

Kindly Share This Story:

At the Public Hearing on the Amotekun Corps bill by the Oyo State House of Assembly, the representative of the Muslim Community Oyo State, Prof. Abideen Olaiya, noted that the Amotekun should not be used to settle political scores.

Prof. Olaiya said: “We should be very careful. Amotekun should not be used for settling political scores and also, its personnel should shun the act of jungle justice.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Olukolu Olushina, who was represented by Funke Fawole said: “There is a firearms act, and I wish the organization of Amotekun should follow the due process in the area of the firearms act; they should also ensure that the handlers of those arms are well trained, so as to avoid the misuse of the firearms.”

Earlier in his speech, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Abiodun Fadeyi at the event said:

“Amotekun Corps, when in operation, would not undermine the activities of members of the existing security agencies, but rather would complement their services.

Offenders apprehended by members of the Amotekun Corps are to be handed over to the police or officers of the other relevant security agencies,” he stated.

