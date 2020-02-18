Kindly Share This Story:

Former Flying Eagles coach Tunde Disu has said it would be nice to have Odion Ighalo back into the national team, from which he retired after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Disu, who was speaking against the backdrop of Ighalo’s move to Manchester United, stressed that the Nigerian striker still have more to give, adding that he would do well at Old Trafford.

Disu said Manchester United could not have made a mistake in acquiring Ighalo, adding that his successful spell at various clubs was a testimony of his impressive career.

“Ighalo should have meant something to a great club like Manchester United before they can move for him. He is a good (penalty) box player with a lot of energy.

“I really didn’t like it when he retired from the national team and I hope he will rescind his decision if he gets a call for the coach, Gernot Rohr.

“For Manchester United, he is the type of striker they need and I hope that he will justify the faith they have in him. Also, for Nigeria, he is our type of player,’’ he said.

“He is a type of player that does not miss a scoring opportunity, a penalty box player with proficiency like the late Rashidi Yekini and he is not an injury-prone player.

The 30-year old Ighalo had previously played for Julius Berger of Lagos in 2006, where he started his professional career.

Disu who coached the Flying Eagles to a second-place finish at the 1989 World Youth Championship in Saudi Arabia, however, said he was hopeful Ighalo would return to the Super Eagles. Former Flying Eagles coach.

Vanguard News

