Distrust and anger best describe the reactions to Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP’s order on the killing of Kazeem Tiamiyu, a footballer with Remo Stars Football Club, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Tiamiyu was killed on Saturday after policemen attached to the Zonal Intervention Squad, ZIS, arrested him on allegations of being a Yahoo Boy.

Besides bringing the #EndSARS campaign to the fore again, a thread of tweets by the verified handle of the Nigeria Police Force, on Monday, announcing the IGP’s order saw reactions that revealed mistrust of the force and anger at the many reported cases of extra-judicial killings by officers.

The tweet read: “The IGP M.A. Adamu, has ordered the DIG in-charge of the FCID, DIG Anthony Ogbizi, to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State on February 22.

“The IGP gave the order today, February 24, while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

“Meanwhile, the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, calls for calm and assures that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.”

Reactions

For Kemisola Adekunle(@KemisolaAdekun1): “Your institution has failed woefully. It has failed to protect, it has failed to defend, it has failed to curb robbery, thuggery, kidnapping, ritual killings, fraud, assassinations and all crimes it was created to fight against.

“It has encouraged these evil more through.”

Lefty Against Rogues(@kakra68) begged: “Stop killing our youths, enough is enough.”

Olumide Oludare(@KOMoludaremide): “Dear IGP, can you please just #EndSars?

“I’m using “dear” before your title so you can consider and act on our plight. Please, don’t make me feel I wasted that “dear.” Thank you, sir. #EndImpunity.”

If it hasn’t been for the protest in Sagamu the IGP wouldn’t have ordered this investigation. How many of such killings by rogue SARS have been swept under carpet. It’s not about investigating just one out of many incidents but it’s about #EndSARS completely. — 🇳🇬Your Weaponized Destiny Helper® (@AyanfeOfGod) February 24, 2020

The IGP and the state commissioner of police should resign please. How can you use live bullets on protesters? How?

Is this some kind of animal kingdom? What is all this nonsense? — Max (@RapidMax01) February 24, 2020

