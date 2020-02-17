Diri urges Sylva, Lyon, others to support him

Kindly Share This Story:

Declares zero tolerance for crimes, criminality

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has urged the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the last election, Chief David Lyon, and other opposition party leaders to join hands with him in building the state.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service yesterday, at the Gloryland Chapel, Government House, Diri noted that he would run an all inclusive government, hence the need for the cooperation and support of all leaders of the state including former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

The governor who thanked God for giving him the mandate, urged all his supporters to be magnanimous in victory.

“I will be governor of all, be it Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, APC and others. We must remain united and ensure peace in our land. That is the only time we can be talking of development. Let us work together,” he said.

Diri said his priority was to bring development to every part of the state and that he was willing to consider even members of the opposition parties for appointments.

He said, “Our administration will not condone crime and criminalities. No development can take place in an atmosphere devoid of peace.”

In his sermon, the guest preacher, Apostle Zilly Aggrey of the Royal House of Grace International, said no man should take the glory for the declaration of Governor Diri by the Supreme Court.

Apostle Aggrey, warned against frivolities in governance, adding that the governor should be weary of bootlickers, sycophants and praise singers who would run down other people for personal gains.

The cleric noted that Bayelsa is too rich in resources to be poor and urged the governor to initiate projects that will have direct bearings on the people.

“Every community in Bayelsa should have good water to drink. You should work with the Koreans, Chinese, Germans and other good nations to bring development. Our youths need jobs,” Aggrey said.

Dignitaries present at the church service include first Military Governor of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, Speaker of the State Assembly, Monday Bubou-Obolo, Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri, State PDP Chairman, Moses Cleopas, members of the National Assembly, other senior citizens and party loyalists.

