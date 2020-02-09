Kindly Share This Story:

Is there a real porn industry in Nigeria?

Yes, there is but it’s still underground because people still feel shy admitting it.

As a porn star, what have you done?

I did a couple of movies while I was still in the porn industry and also did a couple of interviews but BBC gave me stardom after my interview with them

Please explain how BBC gave you popularity?

Well, I did an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin on my former career and it went global and due to this I got more recognition from all over the world while I was into porn.

So, why did you leave the porn industry?

Well, because I came to realise my family didn’t consent to it, the society, rivalry from my former colleagues, the pay was little and I was a victim of assault. So, all these factors discouraged me from continuing in the profession.

First, when your family didn’t consent, why did you go into in the first place ?

Well, my family was never aware I was into porn, they knew I had passion for modelling, being a video vixen and being an actress, so they had no clue of my being into porn. They only got to know after my BBC interview so it came as a shocker to them and I knew due to my family values they were never going to consent to it, but I actually felt I could derive fame and also be financially independent from being into porn but I was wrong.

You said the pay is poor, how poor is it, comparing with normal Nollywood roles?

Well, producers could make like $10,000 if sold off to a foreign company but ends up giving the actors and actresses as low as 50-80k. So, the producers actually live off the actors and actresses. Nollywood pays same in some cases but the difference is, the actors/actresses have their dignity intact unlike porn that one could easily be passed off as a prostitute.

Are porn stars really prostitutes?

There’s a huge difference between a porn star and a prostitute. A prostitute is just a call away after accepting a specific amount for her/his service. A prostitute could be picked up from anywhere and won’t even have a general checkup before providing a service and also a prostitute is not being recorded while having sex and the videos are not being sold unlike a pornstar, that’s always being scouted for, goes for a general checkup to know the state of health.

A porn star has to be able to convince the viewers, that whatever emotions running are real. Pornstars tend to retake a particular scene till the angles are perfectly gotten to project that this particular act is real. So, porn stars could also be referred to as adult actors/actresses, cause it’s just another expression of art so there is a huge difference between being a porn star and a prostitute, knowing fully well, porn stars are being recorded for sales unlike prostitute which could be a one time thing.

Which one is more morally depraving or bad?

Actually in an African society like ours, none is good but to the western world, being a porn star is better off than being a prostitute, considering the risks involved in being a prostitute. I feel being a porn star is better off, though I’m in no way supporting such trade because I was once there and I don’t advise anyone to venture into any of these professions either into porn or prostitution despite knowing the challenges we go through especially as a female child..

Must you really like sex to be a porn star?

Not really, but in a kind of way, yes you should enjoy sex, but most of the times I don’t enjoy it but I’ve to act like I really do..

Are the scenes as seen on video really real?

Yes, they are very real.

So, what motivated you to go into it in the first place?

I’ve always wanted fame so I felt going into it will bring me just that and I will be able to go into Nollywood through that and I felt it would also pave way for me into being a brand model for lingerie and all but I was wrong.

How many porn films have you done?

About 5 movies and some short films too

So, what’s your next plan?

I just started my YouTube channel and soliciting for a chance into Nollywood.

