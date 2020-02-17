Breaking News
Diezani stole $2.5b, must be extradited – Magu

By Nwafor Sunday

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has insisted that former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani K. Alison-Madueke must be extradite, noting that she stole a whopping sum of $2.5 billion.

Magu said Diezani has generation of looters supporting her actions which is very bad for the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, TheCable cited Magu  as saying:

“I was in London this year, we did investigation together with the UK team, and anywhere I go I always call for extradition of corrupt Nigerians to return back the money,” the EFCC boss said.

“This woman has stolen so much, not less than 2.5 billion dollars, but unfortunately she has generation of looters who are supporting her. This is not good.

“We are in touch with the international community, she is under protective custody, otherwise, we would have arrested her, return her to Nigeria.

“We will not allow corruption to work here in Nigeria because it is destructive and disastrous. We blocked several accounts.”

