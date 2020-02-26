Vanguard Logo

Depressed soldier opens fire on colleagues fighting Boko Haram in Borno

On 10:00 pm
Depressed soldier opens fire on colleagues fighting Boko Haram in Borno
File: Some Soldiers fighting insurgency in the North-East

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

A Corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself.

Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in military hospital in Maiduguri.

This was confirmed in a press statement signed by Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa in Wednesday evening.

Malamfatori, is far north of Borno and headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area that shares International Border with Niger Republic which has remained an epicentre of insurgents before it was liberated.

The statement reads: “A Corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

“Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” Sagir said.

