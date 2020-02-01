CUPP blames USA Visa ban of Nigeria on Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Says president turns Nigeria into a pariah state

By Joseph Erunke

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has blamed President Muhammad Buhari for the United States’ Visa ban placed on Nigerians.

The coalition opposition political parties alleged that the ongoing insecurity, poverty, international ostracization, ethnic cleaning, religious killing, corruption among others including what it called electoral impunity being allegedly orchestrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, led by the president, were the reaction for the US action.

To this end, it charged the president to “resign before it is too late to save the republic from the consequences of your legendary incompetence.”

In a statement through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, Saturday, CUPP said it was “shocked to receive the news of visa restriction placed on Nigerians by the United States government.”

“We make bold to say that the development is one of the visible signs of the pariah state which President Muhammadu Buhari has turned our country into,” the statement said.

The statement read further: “The truth is that the regime of the military junta, General Sani Abacha, in all its ingloriousness, was far better than this present administration.

“All indices are pointing to the fact that this All Progressives Congress government is bent on running this country aground.

“All parts of the country are currently under security siege with killings, kidnappings, banditry and insurgency becoming the order of the day.

“The electoral impunity being displaced under this government has reversed the gains of electoral reforms carried out by past administration.

“Poverty is endemic on a large scale and it is visible wherever one turns to in the country while corruption, especially in high places, has continued unabated.

“Adding to judicial/legislative rascality and ethnic cleansing that we have been leaving with is this international ostracization.

“All of these and more are consequences of Buhari’s incurable incompetence.

“Concerned about the sure of this country as well as the fate of Nigerians and generation yet unborn, the CUPP hereby call on Buhari to resign before it is too late to save the republic from the consequences of his legendary incompetence.

“The only patriotic thing Buhari can do for the country at this moment is to step down for a more competent person to take over. The time is now.”

