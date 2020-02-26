CRUTECH admits 5,822, warns against cultism, exam malpractice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

Professor David Ogar, the Vice-Chancellor of the Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, has said that the school would not hesitate to invoke its extant laws against any student who indulges in cultism and examination malpractice.

Ogar, on Wednesday, at the 18th Matriculation ceremony of the school to mark the formal admission process of new students into the school, said: “My dear matriculating students, you are about to take a crucial and life-defining step, therefore, you must remain focused, disciplined, committed, studious and not allow any form of distraction to truncate your academic target because we have zero tolerance for cultism and examination malpractice.”

He warned that certificates would only be awarded to those who demonstrate exemplary character and academic excellence at the end of their programme and called on the new intake to accord maximum respect to constituted authority by adhering to the rules, tenets and traditions of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor implored the matriculating students to take advantage of the serene environment and develop their potentials and mould their reputation as leaders of tomorrow.

He added: “CRUTECH optimally strives to ensure that her products are able to compete with their peers anywhere in the world and this we have done over time and I implore you to take advantage of this rare privilege to maximise your potentials for the future.”

Ogar thanked the state governor for his support of the institution.

