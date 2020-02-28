Cross River security system has broken down ― Efik Leadership Forum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

CALABAR- DISCUSSANTS in a Security Summit in Calabar say the security system in Cross River State has broken down which is the reason there are so many criminal activities in the state.

The discussants including academics, security experts, security operatives, traditional rulers, clergymen and students came to the conclusion that more should be done by individuals. Corporate bodies and government to combat the high incidences of criminal activities in the state.

The lead discussant, Dr Charles Bassey, a security consultant said the state is not doing much in terms of maintaining effective and active security network which is giving criminals a leeway to strike without fear.

“The fact that there are frequent security threats characterised by kidnappings, armed robbery, cultism, it means that whatever security system that is in place in the state is not working”.

He said the state needs to rebuild it security architecture by setting up an emergency response centre and also a security trust fund so that there will be ready and steady funds to channel to meet security challenges on daily basis.

Mr Fansen said the presence of an emergency response centre will give members of public who to call and expect immediate action when there is a security threat or someone is attacked.

” People have lost confidence in the police and asking them to depend on the police for action is a waste of time and nothing reasonable can be done to address security challenge”.

He called for the establishment of security cameras and constant surveillance in risks prone areas to curtail frequent criminal activities in the state.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility and not everybody’s business. By saying everybody’s business you are taking about people doing business for gain but everybody’s responsibility means everyone has a stake and should be proactive in tackling security challenges”

Mr Lawrence Alobi, the former Commissioner of Police in Federal Capital Territory said the fight against insecurity in the country has gone beyound the security agencies and depending on them is a risk”.

Security agencies alone cannot combat the war against Boko Haram, militancy, kidnapping, rapes and cultism. Everyone should be part of the war by providing information, carrying out surveillance and being security conscious “.

