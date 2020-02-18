CRISIS: Uduaghan tasks APC leaders on unity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

The immediate past Governor of Delta State and All Progressives Congress Leader, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has cautioned people, especially social media lovers from pitching the party’s leaders against themselves through false information targeted at the fueling crisis in the state chapter.

Uduaghan spoke through his Media Assistant, Monoyon Edon in a press statement on Tuesday in Warri.

Uduaghan in the statement calls on leaders of the party to close rank in their efforts at strengthening party unity rather than listen to false information.

The former Governor noted that with ease access to social media, a lot of deliberate misinformation are daily being churned out by some persons, therefore there is a need to be wary of such antics.

He, however, advised every member of the party to refrain from making unguarded comments that could further aggravate issues going on in the state chapter.

ALSO READ: Reps to ensure implementation of Correctional Act 2019

Part of the statement read: “Dr. Uduaghan and other leaders of the party are doing everything within their might to restore calm in the Chapter. He advises every member of the party to refrain from making unguarded comments that could further aggravate the simmering squabbles in Delta APC.”

Uduaghan’s advice is coming on the heel of the internal rumbling sequel to accusations of financial impropriety targeted at some of the executives.

Since joining the APC, Uduaghan has worked assiduously for its success and unity deploring his financial and intellectual arsenals to achieve the successes recorded in the last elections.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: