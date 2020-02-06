Create job to fight insecurity Ogun ex-Gov, Genga Daniel tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Thursday identified provisions of job opportunities to teeming youths as the only way to fight the insecurity challenge that is currently confronting Nigeria as a nation.

Daniel gave the submission in Abeokuta at the public presentation of a book, titled, “Wisdom Nuggets for Daily Living” authored by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan.

The former Governor said, “the first thing a reasonable government must do to fight insecurity is to ensure that the youths are gainfully employed”, adding that unemployment remained the biggest threat to Nigeria’s security.

He noted that the country had not done enough to fight insecurity, adding that fighting insecurity goes beyond the use of force.

“The biggest challenge we have, people talk about insecurity, but it’s information. What has happened today is the conglomeration of information people. And I am particularly happy to join them.”

“We need to continually educate our people, give them quality information because where information is missing, all sorts of mischief happens and the nation can be destroyed.”

“I think clearly we have not done enough in trying to secure our environment. The way I look at it security is more than getting ammunitions and chasing ourselves.”

“People must be given employment. The first thing is to make sure that people are employed. It’s after that you will be able to see who constitutes a security risk. So, for me, providing employment for our people is the first thing we need to do to tackle security issues”, Daniel added.

Speaking on the reason for writing the book, the publisher, Hazzan, a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, said, the book was written to inspire readers, especially the youths to live a purposeful life.

Hazzan advocated for community policing to tackle insecurity, work.” ng “Part of the wisdom that we need is to ensure that we police a locality with those who know that locality.”

He added, “Thank God that reason is beginning to prevail now that we are now beginning to embrace community policing which means you rely on those who are from that terrain to actually gather the intelligence that will help police to work

Hazzan maintained that policemen must have adequate knowledge of the terrain that is policing.

