Court okays Lagos Assembly to probe Ambode

…As ex-gov appeals judgment

By Henry Ojelu & Jane Echewodo

Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Ikeja High Court, Lagos, Thursday, gave the Lagos State House of Assembly approval to probe former Governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode over the controversial procurement of 820 buses for public transportation.

The state House of Assembly, had suspended the probe following an order of the court which directed parties to the suit to maintain status quo in a suit filed by the former governor.

The defendants in the suit includes; the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; House Clerk, Mr A. Sanni; Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up by the House to probe the procurement, Fatai Mojeed and members of the committee, which include Gbolahan Yishawu, A. Yusuff, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, M. Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, T. Adewale and O. Afinni.

However in her ruling, Justice Adesanya held that the suit filed by Ambode “is incompetent.”

She said, “The court will not stop the Lagos House of Assembly ( Ad-hoc Committee) from carrying out its constitutional function of oversight and struck out the suit.

“That is not the function of the court and no court of law should accede to such invitation. The claimant’s suit is hereby struck out,” she said.

Few hours after the court delivered its judgment, the former governor filed an appealed before the Lagos division of the Appeal Court.

In the notice of appeal filed by his counsel, Mr Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, Ambode is praying the court to set aside the decision of the trial court and allow the appeal.

Vanguard

