By Bashir Bello – Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has on Thursday granted N5 million bail to woman, Fatima Chiroma Bashir intercepted with alleged 2.5kg illicit drugs worth N25 million.

Fatima, 47 years old, was intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA at the outward checking area of the Malam Aminu Kano Airport while attempting to board a flight to outside the country.

She was arraigned in the court for one count charge of without lawful authority exported 2.5kg of Trifluoromethylphenypipera (TFMPP) and punishable under Section 11 B of NDLEA.

Fatima appeared before the court last Monday where she pleaded not guilty of the offense.

To this end, the Defence Counsel, Bar. U. U. Eteng, however, moved for a bail application before the court and that which the Prosecution Counsel, Bar. A. G. Uwanyam filed a counter-affidavit.

At the Thursday’s court sitting, the Judge, Justice Ambrose Allagoa granted her N5 million bail with conditions of two sureties in like sum that surety must be a civil servant not less than 15 years and the other must be owner of a landed property in Kano covered with Certificate of Occupancy (C/O).

Justice Allagoa, however, adjourned the case till March 9th and 13th for trial.

