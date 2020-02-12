Vanguard Logo

Corruption: CG reads riot act to M MIA Customs officers

Customs boss seeks separate budget for staff college
Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (read)

COMPTROLLER General of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (rted), has read the riot act to officers and men of the Murtala International Airport Command of the Service over involvement in any form of corrupt practices.

The Customs boss told the officers during the tour of the Command at the backdrop of the interception of $8.065 million at the MMIA, that the management is serious about its zero tolerance to any form of corrupt practices, stressing that anyone caught will be seriously dealt with.

He said officers and men should take the issue of compliance very seriously, noting that anyone who joined the Service with the intention of making money should resign and go look for something else to do.

According to him: “Compliance is key, we are serious about compliance and anyone who is not compliant will be dealt with. Customs is not a place for making money, any officer who wants to make money should get out.”

He commissioned the electronic clearing centre at the airport as part of measures to ease passage of cargo clearance at the airport.

At the commissioning, Col. Ali commended officers and men of the Command led by the immediate past National Public Relations Officer now Customs Area Controller, Wale Adeniyi, for their innovation and dedication to duty.

