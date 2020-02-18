Coronavirus: Take extra measure to prevent outbreak— Experts tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns impact will be disastrous with nation’s filthy surroundings

By Chris Ochayi

Experts in the housing industry have cautioned the Federal Government to put in place adequate measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, warning that the impact would be disastrous on the nation in the face of its filthy surroundings.

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, which raised the alert expressed apprehension that the nation’s environment was vulnerable to the killer disease, that has sent over 1, 900 people to the great beyond since eruption in China.

Speaking at its 2020 Council meeting in Abuja, President of NIESV, ESV. Rowland Abonta, insisted that the government and other stakeholders in the health sector must build synergy to humanly and scientifically block every possible transit points to avert coronavarus slipping into the country.

ESV. Abonta, while emphasising on the housing crisis which according to him led to the growing number of people without homes, said the “Crisis extends to health challenges when people are not living in a decent environment at all.

He pointed out that the crisis in health sector, we thank God that the recent happenings in other countries have not gotten to us.

“If coronavirus gets to Nigeria, the volume of the impact will be so high because of the way we live. Ordinary cholera you will bear witness that once one is reported in a particular state or town, it has a multiplying effect.

“It is simply for the reason of the way we live and housing provision Is the major factor there. Once we solve housing provision, some of these issues will take their natural course.”

Abonta said that the growing number of people without homes, particularly, in major cities across the country, was responsible for the high rate of criminalities being experienced in Nigeria.

Calling on the government to urgently take step to reverse the ugly trend, he said, “Real industry crisis in Nigeria are numerous for us to start recounting one by one but the greatest of the crisis is the housing crisis that we have today.

READ ALSO:

“The growing number of people that live under the bridge, that roam about the streets everyday and in the evening have no where to retire to particularly in a major city like Abuja is a big challenge and crisis.

“It is a crisis because these are the same people that commit the kind of crimes we see around Abuja now. You can’t drive so late in the night and have reason to break anywhere without being molested, attacked or robbed.

“So, it’s a crisis and a nation which does not care for the way which its people live, its particularly going to have many more crisis.

“I have talked about criminals in Nigeria coming from people who have no home, who are exposed to all kinds of weather conditions, all manner of molestations and of course they take their vent on the people of Nigeria since their hands can’t reach the government officials who are more protected than the ordinary citizens, so these people react and take revenge on us.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: