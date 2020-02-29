Coronavirus: Oyo places residents on high alert

Kindly Share This Story:

…enjoins private based health facilities to conform with expected universal precaution

By Adeola Badru

THE anxiety that trailed the reported case of Coronavirus in Lagos State has made the Oyo State Government swing into action by placing residents of the state on high alert.

This followed an emergency press briefing held by the Ministry of Health in the state, to allay fears of the residents on outbreak of the disease in the state.

While briefing newsmen at the weekend, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Bashiru Bello disclosed that there is currently no outbreak of the disease in the state.

He noted that despite the report of a confirmed case of the virus in Lagos State, the disease is presently not within the precinct of the state.

Dr. Bello observed that as an organ of a responsive government, the ministry wishes to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring a disease-free Oyo State.”

His words: “At this point, the state has put its facilities on high alert with the deployment if adequate resources to all facilities in case of unforeseen circumstances.”

“In the same vein, the public is hereby implored to remain calm but ensure strict adherence to necessary hygiene practices,” he warned.

The commissioner implored the general public again to uphold the hygienic practices of regular handwashing with soap and water, ensuring that any individual that is sick with fever, should promptly seek medical attention in recognised health facilities.

“We also enjoin private based health facilities to conform with expected universal precaution when attending to all clients. There should be need to have a high index of suspicion especially with cases of explainable fever and upper respiratory infections.”

“Let me at this juncture, note that the provision of qualitative healthcare service is not the responsibility.”

“The media, which you all represent, has a cardinal role to play in the dissemination of information to the public and thus a major partner in garnering the public trust,” he pointed.

He, however, noted that the ministry has been following the unfortunate outbreak of the disease in China, particularly Wuhan, since December 31, 2019, adding that within this time frame, there have been reports of 83,807 confirmed cases with 2,868 deaths in the world.

