Coronavirus: Ogun govt quarantines 28, shuts firm

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Ogun state government has on Friday quarantined twenty-eight people believed to have come in contact with the Italian man who was tested positive of the virus.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed that 28 people who had contact with the Italian victim of the disease have been identified and quarantined.

The state also has shutdown a firm in Ewekoro. The 44-year-old Italian victim is said to be a consultant to the Lafarge, Ewekoro factory.

Recall that the state government had reported that the victim of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos had earlier visited state.

The Italian man was said to have fell ill after he visited Ogun State for a business trip from Italy.

