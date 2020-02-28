Coronavirus: Nigerian universities on red alert

Kindly Share This Story:



Following the discovery of the case of the fast growing Coronavirus disease, otherwise known as COVID-19, in Nigeria, some universities have been placed on red alert by their managements and government authorities respectively.

Nigerians woke up to the news of the first recorded case early on Friday, following confirmation from the Lagos State Government.

It was earlier reported that an Italian national, who came into the country on Tuesday on a business trip, had tested positive at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, and taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba.

But in their responses to the latest development, officials of Lagos State, Osun State, as well as vice-chancellors of some universities have told PREMIUM TIMES measures being taken to avert the spread of the case.

The vice-chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said he had just instructed appropriate officials including his deputies and the director of the health services to step up the already existing campaigns and provide sanitisers across offices and classrooms.

He, however, noted that as much as the university is committed to putting necessary preventive measures in place, it would not like to create panic among the people.

He said; “In fact, I just gave instructions this morning for director health services to have a meeting with the DVCs and registrar to alert staff and students on the preventive measures. We are also buying hand sanitisers, hand washing facilities for the offices and classrooms. We want to bring it to people’s consciousness, but also do not want to create a panic.

