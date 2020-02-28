Coronavirus: Lafarge initiates medical protocol at Ewekoro plant

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the first reported case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, building and concrete solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc, has initiated medical protocol at her Ewekoro plant, a swift move the company says is in line with her core values of maintaining health and safety.

A statement by made available to media by the company’s Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said those who have had contact with the individual who was diagnosed of being a carrier of the virus.

The statement also said that isolation, quarantine and disinfectant protocol have been put in place to forestall any spread.

A foreign national who works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State was reported to have tested positive to the n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) after he flew into Nigeria and was admitted for an illness. It is the first case of the virus in Nigeria since the Coronavirus was recently reported to have killed many in China and a few in other countries.

But a statement by Lafarge said every necessary medical protocol have been put in place and that the company is working with International SOS to ensure that the virus is not spread beyond the individual diagnosed.

According to the statement, “the Lagos State Government has reported the first case of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State. As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.

We thank the exemplary leadership of the federal ministry of health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full co-operation with all local authorities. Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.

Health and Safety remain a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: