Container falls, cuts off woman’s leg at Iyana-Ipaja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A yet to be identified woman narrowly escaped death, Saturday evening, when a container that fell off a truck on Iyana Ipaja Bridge, landed on her leg, cutting the foot off.

It took the efforts of men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and passers-by to save the woman’s life.

According to an eyewitness, the tragedy which occurred at about 6.30p.m., caused panic and traffic jam as passers-by scampered for safety.

ALSO READ:

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said: “Upon arrival of LASEMA officials at the accident scene, it was discovered that a 40-foot container had fallen from the bridge at Iyana-Ipaja on an adult female. She, unfortunately, got trapped under the fallen container.

“She was subsequently, extricated from beneath the container by the agency’s rescue team and taken to the hospital by officials of Lagos State Ambulances Service, LASAMBUS, with a severed limb.

“Subsequently, rescue team recovered the container as well as the limb of the victim from under the container.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: