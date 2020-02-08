Breaking News
Translate

Container falls, cuts off woman’s leg at Iyana-Ipaja

On 10:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A yet to be identified woman narrowly escaped death, Saturday evening, when a container that fell off a truck on Iyana Ipaja Bridge, landed on her leg, cutting the foot off.

It took the efforts of men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and passers-by to save the woman’s life.

According to an eyewitness, the tragedy which occurred at about 6.30p.m., caused panic and traffic jam as passers-by scampered for safety.

ALSO READ:Two died, 23 injured in Lagos gas explosion – LASEMA(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said: “Upon arrival of LASEMA officials at the accident scene, it was discovered that a 40-foot container had fallen from the bridge at Iyana-Ipaja on an adult female. She, unfortunately, got trapped under the fallen container.

“She was subsequently, extricated from beneath the container by the agency’s rescue team and taken to the hospital by officials of Lagos State Ambulances Service, LASAMBUS, with a severed limb.

“Subsequently, rescue team recovered the container as well as the limb of the victim from under the container.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!