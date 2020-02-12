Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Online platform, Connect Nigeria, said it will hold a two-day Business Fair to help small and medium enterprises, SMEs grow. The platform expressed the confidence that it will achieve this objective giving assurances that participants will be open to several connections, networking and adequate knowledge, necessary to scale up their businesses.

The event tagged “2020 Vision” will host conference and exhibition simultaneously in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer of Connect Nigeria, Mr. Emeka Okafor, said if Nigeria must get where it ought to be, thousands and millions of businesses need to be very viable. Okafor said: “The purpose of the event is to see that businesses grow to the next level. The SMEs will use the information they gather from the Business Fair to grow their businesses. What we are doing is for the good and greater Nigeria. We strongly believe that if we are to move from where we are today to where we ought to be, thousands and millions of businesses need to be very viable in Nigeria. This will provide the needed jobs, needed income,” he said.

According to him, the event will feature activities such as Hackaton, Information and Communications Technology, ICT, arena and some Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and financial technology companies.

Also, there will be Masterclasses where successful entrepreneurs will mentor people who want to be involved in their type of businesses.

VANGUARD

