China’s pigs prices up by 2.6% in mid-February

pigs, humanThe price of live pigs in China rose by 2.6 per cent in mid-February compared to the previous 10 days, official data showed on Monday.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, prices increased in 21 items during the period.

“Twenty one items posted lower prices and prices of eight were unchanged.

“The price of liquefied petroleum gas went down by 1.8 per cent, while prices of most chemical and coal products declined in the period,’’ the data showed.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provincial-level regions.

