Coronavirus: China is making progress in the battle to get back to work

China is slowly starting to get back to work, as it battles the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 2 600 people and sickened tens of thousands.

Government controls and the fear of going outside have curtailed spending, and many factories are still not working at full capacity due to a lack of staff, with workers still in their hometowns or spending two weeks in quarantine.

However, activity seems to be picking up, with the economy likely running at 60% to 70% capacity this week, according to a Bloomberg Economics report, up from about 50% two weeks ago.

Some companies, especially large state-owned industrial firms and those making medical equipment, have ramped up output. Demand for coal to make electricity is the highest it’s been since 29 January, but it’s still well below where it should be at this time of year. Along with anecdotal reports from across China’s vast east-coast manufacturing heartland, the power numbers suggest much of the nation’s industrial capacity remains idle.

Emissions of pollution from industrial activity were also down, with nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere lower than it would normally be, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, which cited satellite data.

Companies are starting to return, but many are likely not working at full capacity. Toyota has now restarted production at all its factories in China, with the Chengdu line beginning work on Monday, according to a statement from firm spokesman Aaron Fowles on Tuesday. However, all four plants will only be running a single shift, and the firm won’t resume normal operations until it’s safe and appropriate, according to the spokesman.

