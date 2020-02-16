Chief Somorin for Burial

Kindly Share This Story:

The remains of the first baale of Agbowa, Makun Community Sagamu, Chief Timothy Adekoya Somorin will be buried on February 21 in Sagamu, Ogun State. He died on December 24 last year at 81.

According to burial arrangements released by his son, Ayodele Somorin, the deceased will be buried in his compound at Makun, Sagamu, Ogun State on Feb 21 while there would be a requiem service of songs at Araromi Iwo Street, Ikosi Ketu Lagos on February 19 by 5 pm.

Farewell, service will hold at Rev’d Robert Memorial Anglican Church, Isote, Sagamu on Feb 21 while the reception will follow at Mercy Event centre, Kara, Sagamu, Ogun State.

He is survived by wife, children, and grandchildren. Among the children are Mr Ayodele Somorin, Mrs Omolara Balogun, Mrs Tolulope Samuel, Mr Oyewole Somorin, Miss Taiwo Somorin, Mr Kehinde Somorin among others

