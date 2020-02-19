Kindly Share This Story:

… Donates relief materials

Over 27000 Refugees from Cameroon hosted in Cross River State for over 2years now received health talk, Immunisation, Lassa fever sensitization, cash donations, foodstuffs and medical equipment’s from the honorable commissioner for health Dr. Betta Edu when she and her team paid them a surprise visit to help ascertain their standard of living, sanitation level and their possible areas of support at the camp.

On arrival, she met a child with high temperature which she immediately Tepid sponge and rushed to the nearest PHC facility. Another young woman had just lost her husband there at the camp amongst other health challenges which the brought to her notice

Addressing a crowd of Refugees in their various camps/communities which is over 42 in number with more than 25 per living in a particular community, she appealed that the maintain a very high level of personal and environmental hygiene to avoid contacting diseases like Lassa Fever, Diarrhoea, dysentery, Cholera, etc. She assured them that the government of Cross River State will continue to do more for them, as we provide health care through Ayade care and education as well as shelter and land for their temporal use. She advised on the use of mosquito nets to prevent malaria.

While they await for the reopening of their closed school within the camp, which is one of their numerous challenges mentioned, she reassured them of government intervention, she stressed on their health care assuring them that they’ll always get quick medical attention as anyone who falls sick should be taken to the nearest health facility. The Health worker incharged of the camp was instructed by the health commissioner to provide them with more LLINs to prevent mosquitoes bites and to keep a regular check on them so they can always get the best of medical services as the government of Sen Ben Ayade will never relent in giving them every needed assistance and care.

The DG of CRSPHCDA Dr Ekpeyong who was on the team also advised the caregivers to ensure all their children get immunized as part of the ongoing National Immunisation plus days. She emphasized on the importance of ending vaccine-preventable diseases. The SA Health Dr David Ushie was also in the camp to give support

More attention is required from the federal government and international donor agencies to support the camp with food, support health insurance, and livelihood.

