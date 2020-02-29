Burna Boy on the move again

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

…as he announces ‘Twice as Tall’ US tour, drops new single

There is no slowing down for Grammy-nominated Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy as he has just released a brand new song track titled “Odogwu.” The hit maker has also officially announced his “Twice as Tall” U.S. tour which is set to kick off on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at the Roxy.

This is coming on the heels of recently receiving a Platinum plaque for taking part in UK rapper, Stormzy’s 2019 single, “Own It”, which also features Ed Sheeran.

The “Twice as Tall” tour will continue to Los Angeles, New York, and Miami before wrapping in Dallas, TX on Sunday, June 7th at the Southside Ballroom. He’s also set to appear at a string of festivals including Broccoli City Festival on May 9th in Washington, DC and Roots Picnic on May 30th in Philadelphia, PA.

READ ALSO:

The “Twice as Tall” tour announcement arrives after his most recent visual for “Secret” from the Grammy-nominated album (Best World Music Album), African Giant. The album saw incredible critical acclaim at its release and now adorns a galore of ‘best of’ lists – including Pitchfork’s 50 Best Albums of 2019, NPR’s Best Albums of 2019, Billboard’s 50 Best Albums of 2019, Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2019, Complex’s Best Albums of 2019, and many more. African Giant was also named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist for the month of July.

“Odogwu” dropped yesterday and is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: