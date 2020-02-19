Buhari presides over FEC

Kindly Share This Story:

-NSA absent

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

But the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno was not present as at the time the meeting entered into closed doors.

The meeting started with the rendition of the national anthem which was immediately followed with the opening Christian prayers led by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and the Muslim prayer by the Minister of Power, Saleh Maman.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan are in attendance.

FEC is expected to receive briefing from the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

