Buhari mourns Senator Longjan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the National Assembly, government and people of Plateau State over demise of Senator Ignatius Longjan, who represented Plateau South.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Monday, commiserated with family, friends and political associates of the senator, who served the state as a deputy governor, 2011-2015, and had also served the country as a career diplomat for many years.

President Buhari affirmed that the senator had been steadfast, loyal and diligent in serving the country and his contributions to peace and stability in the state will always be remembered.

READ ALSO:

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed rest, and comfort his family and constituency.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: