Buhari greets Bayo Osiyemi at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with consummate journalist and public relations professional, Prince Bayo Osiyemi, as he turns 70 on Feb. 4, 2020.
According to a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the President salutes the deft way in which Osiyemi has combined journalism, public relations, advertising and politics.
He noted that Osiyemi had successfully served as Chief Press Secretary to the then Governor Lateef Jakande of Lagos State; Editor, Lagos News; Chief Executive, Penby Communications and Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Lagos.
Osiyemi is now, Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Matters to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.
President Buhari wished him good health, longer life, so that he could continue to serve God and humanity with his many endowments.