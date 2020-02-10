Buhari drops Lawan, names Bisi Akande, Chair APC reconciliation C’ttee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee, naming the committee’s vice chairman, Chief Bisi Akande as replacement for Senate President Ahmad Lawan who has now been dropped.

The National Working Committee NWC of the party had on December 18, 2019 announced the reconciliation committee which it said would be headed by Sen. Lawan. Although the party leadership said it made the announcement on behalf of the President, the composition of the committee did not sit well with the Edo state Government.

The state Governor, Godwin Obaseki had rejected the committed, accusing Lawan and a member of the committee, Ahmed Idris Wase who is the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives as being known supporters of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with whom he has had a running battle

Although the committee was never inaugurated, the party in a statement on Monday and signed by its spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu stated that the 12-member committee now has Chief Akande as Chairman, while Sen. John Enoh would continue to serve as Secretary.

Other members are Him. Ahmed Idris Wase, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak and Sen. Binta Garba.

There were however three new additions to the committee. They are Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, and Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi.

READ ALSO:

“The Committee is empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

“The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at the APC National Secretariat”, the party stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: