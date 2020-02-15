Breaking: Suspected carriers of Coronavirus in Nigeria, test negative

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

A report that Coronavirus has entered Nigeria was laid to rest, when two suspected carriers from China tested negative on Saturday.

Nigerians were thrown into panic when report emerged that the country has recorded its first Coronavirus case.

Apart from Egypt, no other African country has recorded the virus case. However, speaking with TheCable, Emeka Oguanuo, an official of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), opined that the two persons who came into Nigeria from China tested negative to the virus.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC director-general, had earlier said the centre was conducting tests on travelers from China.

“Last night, we had two cases and tests are going on at the moment. As soon as they are completed, it will be announced. If a person returns to the country, say within 20 or 30 days, there is no point wasting reagents to test such a person.

“For other diseases, we usually advise people to go to the hospitals to get tested, but for suspected cases of coronavirus, patients are advised to simply put a call through to us, we will come to the patient because going to the hospital can amplify the disease if it is found to be positive.”

The centre said that a total of five people have been tested, adding that they cannot be said to be “coronavirus cases”.

