Breaking: Supreme Court declines to reverse its judgment in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

Awards N60m cost against Lyon, Degi-Eremieoyo, APC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, declined to reverse its judgment that sacked David Lyon and Degi-Eremieoyo as governor and deputy-governor elect of Bayelsa state.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a seven-man panel of Justices headed by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed the two different applications that sought to set aside the judgment it delivered against Lyon and his deputy on February 13.

In the lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Amina Augie, the apex court described the fresh applications that were filed by Lyon and his deputy, as well as the All Progressive Congress, APC, as “highly vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of the judicial process”.

It held that the applications were aimed at “desecrating the sanctity of the court”, stressing that it was an invitation for the Supreme Court to sit on appeal over its final judgment.

Consequently, it awarded a cost of N10million each against Lyon, Degi-Eremieoyo and APC, to be paid in favour of governor Douye Diri, his deputy, Lawrence Ewhruojakpo and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The court ordered that the cost should be paid by respective counsel to the Applicants for bringing such frivolous applications on behalf of their clients.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: