Breaking: Saudi Arabia suspends visas for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca, the foreign ministry said, as the coronavirus spreads across the Middle East.

The government is “suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque temporarily”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

It has also suspended visas for tourists visiting from countries where the new virus is a “danger”.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

