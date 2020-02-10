Breaking News
BREAKING: Plateau Senator Longjan, dies at 75 in Turkish Hospital

Sen Ignatius Longjan

Senator Ignatius Longjan representing Plateau South Senatorial District has been confirmed dead in a Turkish Hospital.

Senator Longjan, aged 75, died on Sunday evening in Abuja after falling ill for several weeks.

Confirming the report, former Chief of Staff, Chief John Dafa’an, said: “It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is death, baba died after battling with illness for a long time in Turkey,” he said.

He was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism until his death.

Senator Langjan was also a former Deputy Governor of Plateau State.

Vanguard

