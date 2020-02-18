Breaking News
Breaking: Pandemonium as Boko Haram attacks Chibok community

By Nwafor Sunday

Boko Haram has attacked Korongilum, a community in Chibok local government area of Borno state. The group stormed the community around 6pm, shooting sporadically and setting many houses on fire, TheCable said.

An eyewitness opined that “People were just returning to their houses from the farm when the insurgents came in.

“They came in through Forfor, and our people are running for safety as we speak.”

Details later:

Vanguard

