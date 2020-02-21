Breaking: Oluwo suspended for six months

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun state traditional rulers council has suspended the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi for six months over his attempt to drag the institution into the mud with his public conduct.

The council at its emergency meeting held at the Finance Building at the State Secretariat on Friday banned the monarch from attending its meetings and also constituted a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun to further investigate the matter.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun said the decision was not because of alleged fight between the Oluwo and Agbowu but due to his conduct to other traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Awake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Oluwo was alleged to have punched a fellow monarch, the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo during a peace meeting at the instance of the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone XI, Bashir Makama at his office in the state on the dispute between the monarch and members of Iwo traditional rulers council.

Details later

Kindly Share This Story: