Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Hon Zailani is new Kaduna Assembly Speaker

On 1:10 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Hon Zailani is new Kaduna Assembly Speaker

By Ibrahim Hassan

Barely some hours after Hon. Aminu Shagali resigned as Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani has emerged as the new Speaker.

Zailani was Deputy Speaker in the immediate past dispensation in the Kaduna House.

Speaking on the development, clerk of the House, maintained that the former Speaker resigned his position as Speaker of the House on personal grounds.

However, a source confirmed to newsmen that ” 25 members of the House, allegedly passed a vote of no confidence on Shagali.

Honourable Muktar Isa Hazo was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, was sworn-in Tuesday afternoon by Clerk of the House, Barrister Bello Zubairu.

Already, the few lawmakers, apparently not comfortable with the development, were seen driving towards the direction of the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official seat of power in Kaduna State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!